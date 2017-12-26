Get lovely look by using Sammiglory beauty products

Sammi Glory Co., Ltd was established in 2002 as an import and export trading house. It has grown as a representative trading company in Korea with excellent results in public health products fields with the whole world as its stage. Based on quick intelligence capabilities, skilled trading techniques, Sammi Glory provides customers with products and services under the optimum condition required by customers by developing various public health products, beauty cosmetics products.

Skin Care

B-rAW007 raw botanical soft cream

Soft moisturizing cream softly adhering to the skin High moisture cream with soft touch 100% replacement of natural pure moisturizing active ingredients and mineral water. Relaxing skin (rosemary, tea tree, lavender) + mitigation of stres (portulaca, witch hazel).High moisture cream provides moisture feeling of soft feeling at the moment touching the shin.

Rosemary

The first plant used us a medicinal herb such as disinfectant, ease inflammation meanings of “sea of dew” evergreen hub (Strong vitality, an anti –inflammatory)

Tea tree

lt is made by distilling young fruit and leaves of the tea tree Antimicrobial, antifungal, anti-viral properties. It makes skin clean and pure.

Lavender

Control of sebum of skin Effective for treatment of chapped skin and bum. lt is used in baby products. With skin calming effect.

Toner

B-rAW001 raw calming mist toner

Apply same pH with tear, Mild and mild skin boosting Skin alarm with tear pH! Boosting toner

Solution for sensitive and hypersensitive skin due to change in external environment and fine dust, etc. More milder and non-stimulating formula with application of same pH with tear. Nature originated ingredient and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid form a moisture film on skin (Tear film)

Serum / Oil

B-rAW004 raw moisture balancing serum

Moisture essence and nature originated oil bubble and Popping!

Water in and oil out, absolutely moisty skin texture serum

Blending of moisture essence and nature originated oil bubble by MFD technology Skin-friendly formulation similar to oil and water balance of skin oil bubble, Popping, Popping, popping! Texture and smooth finishing. Technology stabilizing the hydrophobic nature of oil in low viscous gel phase using natural polymer, amphipathic polymer without surfactant.