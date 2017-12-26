“The Report EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Metal Cutting Fluids Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Metal Cutting Fluids in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Houghton (Gulf Oil)

BP

Fuchs

Yushiro Chemical

Quaker

Blaser

Idemitsu Kosan

Daido Chemical Industry

COSMO Oil

Master

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrofer

JX NIPPON

KYODO YUSHI

Indian Oil

Total

Milacron

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valvoline

Chevron

Mecom Industries

LUKOIL

NIKKO SANGYO

APAR

HPCL

SINOPEC

Talent

GMERI

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Runkang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Metal Cutting Fluids market.

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Cutting Fluids Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Metal Cutting Fluids, with sales, revenue, and price of Metal Cutting Fluids, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metal Cutting Fluids, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Metal Cutting Fluids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Metal Cutting Fluids research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Cutting Fluids Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

1.2.2 Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

1.2.3 Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

1.2.4 Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automobile Manufacturing

1.3.2 Precision Machinery

1.3.3 Electrical Equipment

1.3.4 Metal Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Houghton (Gulf Oil)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Houghton (Gulf Oil) Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 BP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 BP Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Fuchs

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Fuchs Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Yushiro Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Yushiro Chemical Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Quaker

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Quaker Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Blaser

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Blaser Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Idemitsu Kosan

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Daido Chemical Industry

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Daido Chemical Industry Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 COSMO Oil

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 COSMO Oil Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Master

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Master Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Petrofer

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

2.12.2.2 Type 2

2.12.3 Petrofer Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 JX NIPPON

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Type 1

2.13.2.2 Type 2

2.13.3 JX NIPPON Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 KYODO YUSHI

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Type 1

2.14.2.2 Type 2

2.14.3 KYODO YUSHI Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Indian Oil

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Type 1

2.15.2.2 Type 2

2.15.3 Indian Oil Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Total

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Type 1

2.16.2.2 Type 2

2.16.3 Total Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Milacron

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Metal Cutting Fluids Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Type 1

2.17.2.2 Type 2

2.17.3 Milacron Metal Cutting Fluids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 The Lubrizol Corporation

2.18.1 Business Overview

