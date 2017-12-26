“The Report EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Azelaic Acid Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Azelaic Acid in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica

BASF

Croda Sipo

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Jiangsu Senxuan

Ninghai Zhonglong

Hubei Tuochu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polymer Grade

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Azelaic Acid market.

Chapter 1, to describe Azelaic Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Azelaic Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Azelaic Acid, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Azelaic Acid, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Azelaic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Azelaic Acid research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Azelaic Acid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polymer Grade

1.2.2 Technical Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Plastics

1.3.2 Lubricants

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Emery Oleochemicals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Emery Oleochemicals Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Matrica

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Matrica Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 BASF Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Croda Sipo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Croda Sipo Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Jiangsu Senxuan

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Jiangsu Senxuan Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Ninghai Zhonglong

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Ninghai Zhonglong Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Hubei Tuochu

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Hubei Tuochu Azelaic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA Azelaic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA Azelaic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA Azelaic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA Azelaic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Azelaic Acid Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Azelaic Acid Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 EMEA Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 EMEA Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 EMEA Azelaic Acid Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 EMEA Azelaic Acid Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Middle East Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Africa Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5 Europe Azelaic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales by Countries (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Azelaic Acid Revenue by Countries (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Germany Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5.1.4 France Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5.1.5 UK Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

