Calcium aluminate cement is cement formed from the combination of limestone and Calcium aluminates, “alumina cements” or “high alumina cements” are obtained by the reaction at high temperature of lime (from limestone) and alumina (contained in natural minerals like Calcium Aluminate). The product obtained after cooling is a hard mineral: calcium aluminate clinker.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Calcium Aluminate Cement in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Almatis

Kerneos

?imsa

Calucem

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

RWC

Caltra Nederland

U.S. Electrofused Minerals

Shree Harikrushna Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CA65

CA70

CA75

CA80

Othe types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Special Road & Construction

Industry Kiln

Sewer Applications

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement market.

Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Aluminate Cement Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Calcium Aluminate Cement, with sales, revenue, and price of Calcium Aluminate Cement, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Calcium Aluminate Cement, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Calcium Aluminate Cement market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Calcium Aluminate Cement research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Calcium Aluminate Cement Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CA65

1.2.2 CA70

1.2.3 CA75

1.2.4 CA80

1.2.5 Othe types

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Special Road & Construction

1.3.2 Industry Kiln

1.3.3 Sewer Applications

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Almatis

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Almatis Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kerneos

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Kerneos Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ?imsa

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 ?imsa Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Calucem

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Calucem Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Fengrun Metallurgy Material

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Fengrun Metallurgy Material Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 RWC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 RWC Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Caltra Nederland

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Caltra Nederland Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 U.S. Electrofused Minerals

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 U.S. Electrofused Minerals Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Shree Harikrushna Industries

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Calcium Aluminate Cement Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Shree Harikrushna Industries Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Calcium Aluminate Cement Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Calcium Aluminate Cement Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 EMEA Calcium Aluminate Cement Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Middle East Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

