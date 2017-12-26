“The Report EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Lear

ACDelco

Pacific Industrial

Bendix

Huf

CUB Elecparts

Sate Auto Electronic

Denso

Baolong Automotive

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.2.2 Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Schrader (Sensata)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Schrader (Sensata) Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Continental

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Continental Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ZF TRW

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 ZF TRW Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lear

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Lear Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ACDelco

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 ACDelco Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Pacific Industrial

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Pacific Industrial Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Bendix

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Bendix Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Huf

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Huf Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 CUB Elecparts

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 CUB Elecparts Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Sate Auto Electronic

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Sate Auto Electronic Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Denso

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 Denso Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Baolong Automotive

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

2.12.2.2 Type 2

2.12.3 Baolong Automotive Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 NIRA Dynamics

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Type 1

2.13.2.2 Type 2

2.13.3 NIRA Dynamics Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Orange Electronic

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Type 1

2.14.2.2 Type 2

2.14.3 Orange Electronic Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Shenzhen Autotech

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Type 1

2.15.2.2 Type 2

2.15.3 Shenzhen Autotech Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 EMEA Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Middle East Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Africa Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

