Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output.?Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Animal Growth Promoter market.

Chapter 1, to describe Animal Growth Promoter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Animal Growth Promoter, with sales, revenue, and price of Animal Growth Promoter, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Animal Growth Promoter, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Animal Growth Promoter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Animal Growth Promoter research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Animal Growth Promoter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Antibiotic

1.2.2 Prebiotics and Probiotics

1.2.3 Feed Enzymes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Livestock

1.3.2 Aquaculture

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cargill Animal Health

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Cargill Animal Health Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Royal DSM N.V.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Royal DSM N.V. Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Elanco Animal Health

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Elanco Animal Health Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Zoetis, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Zoetis, Inc. Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Alltech, Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Alltech, Inc. Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bayer Animal Health

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Bayer Animal Health Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Kemin

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Kemin Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Yiduoli

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Yiduoli Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 DuPont (Danisco)

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 DuPont (Danisco) Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Novozymes

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Novozymes Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Merck Animal Health

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 Merck Animal Health Animal Growth Promoter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Biomin

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

