1,3-butylene glycol (also known as butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butylene glycol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-butylene glycol can be converted into -hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OXEA

DAICEL

KH Neochem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical synthesis

Fermentation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic

Industrial

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market.

Chapter 1, to describe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), with sales, revenue, and price of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chemical synthesis

1.2.2 Fermentation

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cosmetic

1.3.2 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 OXEA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 OXEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DAICEL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 DAICEL 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 KH Neochem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 KH Neochem 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 EMEA 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Middle East 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Africa 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Countries (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Countries (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Germany 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

