Elisiontec is a known name in VoIP solution provider industry. It has provisioned many VoIP solutions to international and national companies. The company has furnished many companies across the world with the best in class VoIP software. One of as such client company is “Bookmycab”, which uses the custom contact center solution offered by Elisiontec. The spokesperson of the company recently shared about this contact center solution which is provisioned to the stated cab booking service.”

“Bookmycab is an Ahmedabad based cab service provider and offer rental cabs to passengers. It books more than 1000 taxies in a day and our contact center solution is in use by them. Our contact center software has made cab booking completely IVR based, so it is an automated process, now. Furthermore, our provisioned contact center solution connects its more than 150 office extensions by providing a holistic communication and customer care environment to Bookmycab.”

Elisiontec has provided their call center software product, namely, Dialshree with custom feature development. Moreover, the VoIP engineers of the company had provided complete setup, installation and configuration service to the Bookmycab to ensure that the cab booking company can get a complete working setup of the contact center solution.

Below is the list of features furnished in the offered contact center solution:

• Predictive Dialer

• All features of Blended (Inbound and Outbound) call center

• IVR based call handling for all inbound calls

• Live call view and reports

• Reports with Graphical Interface

• Call barge-in

• Call Whispering

• IP Phone extension setup for more than 150 office extensions

• Playing pre-recorded ads to the callers who are in the call queue

• Playing pre-recorded ads to the callers who are hearing Music on Hold

• Unique Caller ID Mapping for each extension

• Missed call solution: A caller gives missed call and the agent calls back the caller

• IVR based Broadcasting

• Digital Voice recording of all calls

• IVR based fare rate registration

The provisioned contact center solution is used by the Bookmycab for all day to day operations. Below is the list of Key Utilities of Contact center solution:

• Taxi booking with IVRS

• Customer support service with voice calls by agents (all calls handled by the provisioned contact center solution)

• Up-selling and cross-selling by playing ads instead of Music during hold and call waiting

• Reminder calling to taxi drivers for upcoming rides

• Taking the fare registration with IVRS from drivers

“All operations of the Bookmycab are performed with our contact center solution. It is an advanced communication solution which has a call center software, Interactive Voice Response system, Missed call solution and Voice Broadcasting solution. It has features of all of these solutions and it gives a complete contact center solution to the company to make their operations fluid. It was a tough task, but, we are happy that we could deliver the expected solution with our expertise.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The representative of the company further suggested reading the complete case study of this solution from following URL: http://www.elisiontec.com/case-study/bookmycab/