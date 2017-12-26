Killeen, TX/2017: Every parent wants their child to receive world class education to ensure their development and pave the way for success in future. To ensure that every child reaches their maximum learning potential, Killeen Independent School District (KISD) provides wide educational opportunities for students in Killeen, TX. KISD provides various options to kids to enhance their intellectual, emotional, physical and social strength. The education opportunities are essential to make successful citizens. This way students can help the nation to prosper with the skill sets acquired from education.

About KISD:

The students are provided with several education programs that are comprehensive, rigorous and innovative. KISD aims to provide equal opportunities of education to students with disabilities. This has been made possible through Special Education Program. KISD aims to prepare students and groom them to become successful individuals. The creativity and individuality skill set is emphasized by KISD so that students are able to perform at accentuated levels of aptitude.

Education Options:

Various affordable career and technical education options are available with the students. The district funded courses are covered as per industry standards. Thus, students get hands on experience with latest resources and technologies. Similarly, digital learning is promoted among students so that they can cope up with ever advancing technology. Hence, the district has set a learning management system which offers video conferencing and virtual field tours to make students aware about extant knowledge sector. A plethora of education options offered by KISD includes:

Academic

The International Baccalaureate Program

Gifted and Talented Program

Special Education Program

Advanced Placement

Pre-Advanced Placement

Dual Credit Course

Fine arts

Elementary Music

Secondary Visual Arts

Band, Choir, Theater and Orchestra

Athletics and much more

For further information about education options for kids being provided by Killeen Independent School District, visit KISD Central Office at 200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX, 76543- 4025. You can also call on (254) 336-0000 or log on to https://killeenisd.org/ to know more.