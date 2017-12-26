Emerging technologies are changing the landscape of Pharmaceutical industry and their relationship with their customers while creating new opportunities for collaboration. Pharma companies have tothink beyond the pill and substantiate the value of their drugs in the real world, which would lead to a better patient outcome. Thus a necessity for partnership and collaboration with the healthcare provider is a must for pharmaceutical companies to be ahead of the game and make most use of the healthcare technologies, resources and tools that integrate with patient’s lifestyle which could definitely compliment the strengths of both pharma and healthcare.

The deployment of technology is now increasingly dominant in pharmaceutical R&D; the enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of many clinical trial processes. The digital sensors connected to the Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) that is generating vast amount of Big Data is drawing the attention of pharmaceutical firms and moreover the Patient data is extremely valuable to drug companies as the analytics technology can be used to explore Big Data to reveal connections and patterns that allow the evolution of precision medication. Artificial intelligence has been a disruptive technological force in healthcare as a whole, but it is proving to have massive benefits in pharmaceuticals and drug discovery. The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies will create new innovations and other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry’s digital transformation.

Therefore this upcoming conference 2nd Annual Digi-Tech Pharma 2018, will provide a platform to all its participants an opportunity to interact, share and discuss the digitalization of Pharma industry. The conference will allow its participants to discuss the various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas in the field of Digital Pharma IT. Also, to stay updated on the latest trends in digital, social media and mobile strategies required to overcome the obstructions in the transformation. This Digi-Tech Pharma 2018 is a unique platform in the Pharmaceutical Conferences which will allow IT leaders to share their technologies and strategies to help the pharma industries avail new opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations.

It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to this international 2nd Annual Digi-Tech Pharma 2018 conference.