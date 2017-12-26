Bioplastic Packaging Market 2017

Summary:

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Information by Type (Bio-PET, PLA & PLA blends, Bio-PP, and others) by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food service, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Synopsis of the Global Bioplastic Packaging Market

Market Scenario

Globally there is a surge in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries which has augmented the market for bioplastic packaging. With rapid urbanization and change in lifestyles, the consumption of convenience packaged food products have gone high. This results in growth of food & beverage industries. This further has stimulated the market for bioplastic packaging. The global bioplastic packaging market is expected reach US$ XX Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of X.X% from 2016 to 2021.

Segments

Global bioplastic packaging market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of type it is segmented as Bio-PET, PLA & PLA blends, Bio-PP, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as food & beverages, food service, and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of Global Bioplastic Packaging Market report include- BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, NatureWorks LLC, Metabolix Inc., Arkema Group, Novamont S.p.A., Biome Bioplastics Limited., FKuR Kunststoff and DaniMer Scientific LLC.

The report for Global Bioplastic Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

