Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Overview

Automated parcel delivery terminals are the state-of-the-art delivery solutions, developed to simplify modern-day logistic operation. These are the standalone units, which are deployed in populous areas such as walkways, shopping malls, grocery outlets and railway stations. These terminals allow recipient to receive and return parcel as per their convenience 24/7. Further, trending cross-border delivery and e-commerce markets are significantly resulting the growth in growth of this market.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Segmentation and Drivers and Restraints

This research report on the automated parcel delivery terminals market provides detailed analysis of the parcel terminals/units and helps understanding the driving forces behind the popularity of automated parcel delivery terminals in the market. It also provides analysis of major sub-segments of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market for the next eight years. This report includes extensive analysis of industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report has segregated the market based on deployment type, ownership, and geography.

Other important points covered in the research study include:

Definitions, estimates, volume units and forecast of the automated parcel delivery terminals market for the period from 2017 to 2025

Analysis of the global market and respective sub-segments

Recent developments of major players and strategies followed by them

Profiles of major market participants to help better understand their contribution in the market

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for succeeding in automated parcel delivery terminals market. The report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on deployment type and ownership for automated parcel delivery terminals, and in-depth cross-sectional analysis across different geographical segments of the automated parcel delivery terminals market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes the winning strategies adopted by key players. The report segregates the automated parcel delivery terminals market based on different geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-east and Africa and South America.

For detailed understanding of the automated parcel delivery terminals market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (# units) for the geographies mentioned above. The market research study analyzes the automated parcel delivery terminals market worldwide, and provides historical revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for the years 2015 and 2014, along with the market forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, operational and technological factors influencing market growth.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented as follows:

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Deployment Type

Indoor Terminals

Outdoor Terminals

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Ownership

Retailers

Shipping/Logistic Companies

Government Organization

Others

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Key Trend Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.4. Regional Price Trend Analysis

4.5. Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)

4.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment Type

5.1. Introduction & Definition

5.2. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn and Million Units)

5.2.1. Indoor Terminal

5.2.2. Outdoor Terminal

5.3. Deployment Type Comparison Matrix

5.4. Market Attractiveness By Deployment Type

6. Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast, By Ownership

6.1. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast, By Ownership, 2015 – 2025

6.1.1. Retailers

6.1.2. Shipping/Logistics Companies

6.1.3. Government Organization

6.1.4. Others (Educational Institutions, Large Organizations etc.)

6.2. Ownership Comparison Matrix

6.3. Market Attractiveness By Ownership