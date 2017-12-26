Increasing demand of lightweight aircraft interiors provide ample growth opportunities for the augmentation of aircraft floor panels market over the assessment period. Aircraft floor panels are integral part of aircraft interiors, which are usually constructed with advanced composite structures. The aircraft floor panel are generally made by the honeycomb structure. A honeycomb structure is built up from a core material resembling a honeycomb which is sandwiched between thin sheets. A floor panel made from the honeycomb structure is very strong. Manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing lightweight floor panels.

Moreover, aircraft floor panels are designed and manufactured in such a way that they have properties such as durability, high strength and stiffness. Furthermore, for obtaining the desired properties the aircraft floor panels are generally made of advanced materials and systems, such as epoxy resin system and unidirectional fiberglass or carbon containing aircraft floor panels. Few manufacturers have also developed heated floor panels, which provide heat in the cabin areas susceptible to cold for passengers and crew comfort. The aircraft floor panels can be fabricated by using adhesives in between the thin layers or by press curving. The type of aircraft floor panels differ according to the type of aircrafts and are an important consideration, for the improved safety and comfort of passengers.

Aircraft Floor Panels Market: Market Dynamics

With the increase in disposable income of many countries of the world, the air traffic is expected to increase over the assessment period. This would boost the production of commercial and regional aircrafts, subsequently promoting the growth of the aircraft floor panels market over the assessment period. Moreover, the aircraft fleet size is also increasing, and this will need more maintenance services and replacement of old floor panels, which will further promote the growth of the aircraft floor panels market over the assessment period. Furthermore, with advancements in the flooring technology, the manufacturers are focusing on developing fire retardant, lightweight, low-smoke and thermally stable aircraft flooring panels. This will help the manufacturers to carter the advancing demands of customers and will subsequently increase the demand of aircraft floor panels over the assessment period. Furthermore, aircraft floor panels fabricated with advanced composite materials, such as aluminum honeycomb structures or Nomex honeycomb structures, are trending in the market and are extensively used for flooring purposes in various types of aircrafts.

Aircraft floor panels constructed from composite materials have high repair and maintenance costs, which can be a prime reason restricting the expected growth of the aircraft floor panels market over the assessment period. Moreover, high initial cost of aircraft floor panels made of composite materials can invariably affect the growth of aircraft floor panels market over the assessment period.

Aircraft Floor Panels Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented based on Aircraft Type, Material Type and Sales Channel.

By Type of Aircraft, the global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented into:

Wide Body Aircrafts

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Very Large Body Aircrafts

General Aviation

Regional Aircrafts

By Type of Material, the global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented into:

Aluminum Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

By Sales Channel, the global aircraft fuel systems market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Floor Panels Market: Regional Outlook

The demand of wide body aircrafts is expected to increase in the developing economies of Asia Pacific region, which will increase the demand of aircraft floor panels over the forecast period in Asia Pacific region. This trend is also expected to continue in MEA region which will drive the aircraft floor panels market. The commercial aviation industry is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in North America and European region. Moreover, presence of many floor panel manufacturers in North America will drive the growth of the aircraft floor panels market over the forecast period.

Aircraft Floor Panels Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants of the global aircraft fuel systems market are: