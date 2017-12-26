Columbia, SC, Nov. 27, 2017-Many patients might have been told in the past that they don’t qualify for Lasik. These patients should know that they can now achieve excellent results with AST, especially with the experts from The Eye Center, P.A. This procedure is suitable for patients aged 21 and above who also don’t have certain medical conditions. The patient shouldn’t have had a major change in their prescription within the last 12 months.

“The conditions treatable by Advanced Surface Treatment include myopia, hyperopia, and those under or over corrected after cataract surgery or other refractive surgeries,” says an ophthalmologist at The Eye Center. “The procedure takes under 30 minutes and it’s totally painless.”

The Advanced Surface Treatment procedure:

Prepping the eye and reshaping the cornea– Once the eye is completely numb, the surgeon uses a micro polisher which helps in preparing the eye for the laser. Using the excimer laser, the surgeon removes the correct amount of tissue needed for reshaping the cornea and improving vision. The procedure doesn’t involve discomfort or pain.

After AST – After undergoing the procedure, the surgeon places a protective contact lens on the cornea. For the next three to five days, patients may experience some discomfort and blurry vision until the eye completely recovers. Final visual results will be seen after several days to a few months, depending on the healing tendencies of each individual.

“At The Eye Center, we use Visx Star S4 Excimer Laser with Iris Recognition and Customvue Technology for its safety profile and excellent results,” says an ophthalmologist. “This technology captures the picture of your exact eye shape, making it easy for our surgeons to provide an outcome that’s tailored to the patient’s visual needs.”

