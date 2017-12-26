Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Snapshot

With a construction industry that has gathered steam once again, after the beating it took from the recession resulting from the collapse of the U.S. housing mortgage market, the active calcium market is seeing swift progress globally. This is because active calcium silicate finds widespread applications in making ceramics, cements, fire protection, paints and coatings, and insulation on account of its technical properties of sound adsorption and low thermal conductivity. It is widely available in the form of blocks, powder, and boards.

The overall active calcium silicate market is characterized by stiff competition. Geographically, the key segments of the market are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe, among them, is key market vis-à-vis consumption. The demand in the region’s market is primarily driven by the thrust on fire safety. The European Association for Passive Fire Protection, for example, issues guidelines regarding fire safety standards in residential and commercial buildings. Such regulations are serving to boost the uptake of active calcium silicate in the region.

The market in North America, on the other hand, is almost saturated. Asia Pacific, however, has opened up new avenues of growth on account of a booming construction industry. The Middle East and Africa is another lucrative region that will progress impressively in the years to come on the back of mega infra infrastructure projects and the oil and gas industry. Similarly, the market in Latin America will likely be boosted by the progress in the building and construction sector.

Active calcium silicate is a polysilicate compound prepared by using the raw materials such as sodium silicate, limestone and hydrochloric acid. It is used as a safer alternative to asbestos in high temperature insulation applications. The key properties of active calcium silicate include low thermal conductivity and excellent thermal shock resistance. Active calcium silicate is used to fabricate industrial equipment insulation and grade pipings. The unique characteristics of active calcium silicate include high mechanical strength, efficient water repellence, micro structure, better water absorption and thermal stability. Active calcium silicates are sold in the forms of blocks, boards, and powder and primarily used in the technical applications.

The major growth driver for the global active calcium silicate market is the recent recovery in the construction industry after the economic recession. Increasing spending on the residential and commercial construction projects have positively influenced the global active calcium silicate market. The increasing demand for the passive fire protection and acoustic insulation are expected to spur the application of active calcium silicate in the future.

Regulatory standards implemented by various regulatory bodies such as OSHA and NIOSH demand addition of extra safety features to the building structures and are expected to augment the active calcium silicate market. Active calcium silicate are mainly used in the building walls, blast furnaces, electric arc furnaces and oil refineries. Thus, the growing high temperature insulation application scope in the steel, glass and petrochemical industries propel the market of active calcium silicates. In addition to this, the introduction of products that have improved fire resistance, non-combustibility, and surface spread of flame are expected to provide the global active calcium silicate market an additional boost. The growing government spending from the emerging economies are expected to fuel the calcium silicate market in these regions

Global active calcium silicate can be segmented on the basis of application as fire protection, insulation, ceramics, cement, paints & coatings. Insulation is one of the leading application segment of active calcium silicate market. Growth of this segment is primarily driven by demand from the industries such as petrochemical and steel. Moreover, active calcium silicate is extensively used in the manufacturing of acoustic tiles and wall board owing to its ability to provide sound proofing. The applications of active calcium silicate in the construction industries can be further classified as airports, rail transports, roads, and harbors.

