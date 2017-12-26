Salt Lake City, UT; 26, December 2017: Nathan Wall, a family lawyer at Wall and Wall Attorneys at Law, was selected as a member of the 2017 Legal Elite in Family Law by Utah Business. Each year, this publication asks active members of the Utah State Bar to select the top legal practitioners in 26 different areas. Eligible Bar members are permitted to vote for up to eight lawyers, but no more than three from their own firm. Utah Business, a statewide publication, shares business news and information and celebrates leaders in the various industries of our state.

Nathan Wall’s academic training prepared him for his work, but his commitment to helping others resolve difficult and personal issues has been with him throughout his life. Nathan Wall earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah. After graduating, he enrolled in the St. Thomas University School of Law in Florida where he completed the course requirements for his Juris Doctorate. His experience in law school was transformative. When considering areas of practice, he decided that Family Law was an avenue he wished to pursue. After returning to Utah, he was admitted to the Utah State Bar on May 23, 2007, and began practicing law at the family’s firm.

Nathan Wall is involved in community activities and understands the importance of family. Although he has a very active schedule with his practice and professional work, Nathan makes sure that he finds time to spend with his four children–two boys and two girls–and wants them to appreciate our beautiful state. His youngest daughter is adopted. Nathan Wall understands that families grow and change and that those going through difficult transitions in their domestic situation need someone who listens, asks the most important questions to resolve any situations that may develop, and advocates on their behalf.

Nathan Wall covers all areas of Family Law in his practice. He understands that divorce and custody hearings are often antagonistic and that all parties involved usually come into the process with strong emotions. While separations and divorce cases are already uncomfortable as couples have to decide ownership of assets, Nathan Wall is aware of how his practice must have even stronger compassion when children and step-children are involved. Putting his clients’ minds at ease throughout the court and mediation process is one of his greatest skills.

Honored at this recognition, Nathan Wall hopes his work will continue to help others.

Wall and Wall Attorneys at Law has served the greater Salt Lake City area since 1973. With a specialization in Family Law, the firm’s team of attorneys have a combined legal experience of more than 190 years. The attorneys at Wall and Wall understand that family legal procedures are often difficult and very emotional for all parties involved. Our lawyers and associates pledge to listen attentively, work assiduously to protect the rights of clients, and develop the best strategy possible to address the circumstances involved in each case.

