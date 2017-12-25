If you are searching for a decent student homestay, look no further. You have discovered the privilege Student Accommodation in Singapore. At Student Homestay Pro, we have 15 years of involvement in dealing with foreign students. We help foreign students to sink into their International Schools in Singapore. In Student Homestay Pro, our student’s welfare is our best need.

1. Our identity

Student Homestay Pro is a main student homestay situated inside wonderful Serangoon Gardens. It is run by a Singaporean Chinese couple to give foreign students a caring home condition where they live and study in a sheltered and secure condition. In Student Homestay Pro, we watch over our foreign students like they are our own kids. The lady is an ex-English language teacher and husband is a professional. The couple are graduates from NUS. Their little girls are studying in college.

2. We give full board student services

In student homestay Pro, we give full board student services which include suppers, housekeeping, clothing. Every one of our rooms is completely air conditioned and has fast Wi-Fi connection. As guardians, you require not stress over your youngster’s well – being. For full board student service, we charge sensible amount.

3. We enhance your child’s English

In Student Homestay Pro, we highlight the right utilization of English and speak with our students in English to enhance their command over English. All the foreign students who remained with us could talk familiar English within a brief time period.

4. We give a caring home condition

We give a helpful home condition to foreign students to live and ponder. At the point when the foreign students remained with us, they feel that they are staying at home with their folks. In Student Homestay Pro, our foreign students accomplish great outcomes in their studies.

Every foreign student who remained in Student Homestay Pro had made the most of their Student Housing and profited by our student services. They had effectively finished their ‘O’ level and at present concentrate in the Polytechnics and nearby colleges. A few of our students had finished their tertiary training. Some had looked for some kind of employment in Singapore and some had come back to their nation of origin and looked for some kind of employment. Our student homestay is situated at 10 Borthwick Drive, inside Serangon Gardens, a private estate in northeast Singapore. It is suitably situated near to public transport, shopping malls, convenience stores, numerous schools.