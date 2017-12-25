14 December 2017 – Minecraft-Multiplayer.net provides a list of updated public Minecraft servers that you can join.

There are few video games that had such a strong influence as Minecraft. It was developed by one guy, who did not have lots of experience in game developing, that is why it was programmed initially in Java, a versatile programming language, but not suited for creating complex games. Minecraft graphics may not be the best out there, however, the gameplay and what you can do there have attracted millions of players. It has sold millions of copies, and now it is owned by Microsoft. There are hundreds of spin-offs from Minecraft, however, the original game is still considered the best. Although, it may seem that the game does not offer quality graphics, the way it was designed allows the players to release their imagination. There are groups of designers who have built entire replicas of real cities like New York or Paris, as well as fiction places, such as the King’s Landing from Game of Thrones. Furthermore, there are blocks that you can program, hence it can teach children about the basics how computer work. Minecraft’s maps are theoretically unlimited, they are generated randomly whenever a player is in an area, and because building something large can take quite some time, many players join a public server, so that they can construct together.

Anyone can make a Minecraft server, but I suppose you will not be able to keep it up and running all the time. That is why you and your friends should join Minecraft server that will almost always be online. If you want to find a list of the best Minecraft servers, you should visit Minecraft-Multiplayer.net website. It gives you a list of the top Minecraft server list, with all the necessary information. For example, in the top of the list are only Minecraft servers that have the longest uptime running, and you can see the number of players that are active anytime. If you want a smaller server, you can choose a server that has a maximum of 20 players. However, if you desire to be a part of a large community, there are servers that can hold 500 concomitant players.

If you love Minecraft, then you will want to try multiplayer game mode, and for that you will need to have access to a Minecraft server list.

