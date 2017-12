25, December 2017: It is not always an easy task to find a good home remodel contractor who is reliable, trustworthy and cost-effective according to California’s leading home contractor Marc Gieselmann, who recently released a new home remodeling service video.

Gieselmann, who owns and operate HK Construction, Inc., headquartered in Poway, CA, said he created the video, located on Youtube at https://youtu.be/_GnuyExKxsQ, to educate homeowners with insiders information so they don’t get ripped off by unscrupulous contractors.

“How do you know you chose the right one until the contractor is done? Or do you really know for sure? What if it looks good on the outside but it’s all wrong on the inside? What if he used sub-par materials or hired help with little to no experience? These are questions that you need to get honest answers to before you engage the services of a home remodeling contractor,” said Gieselmann.

In this new home remodeling service video about how to find a good home remodel contractor, Gieselmann teaches viewers how to avoid problems by showing them what to look for in a contractor before they even talk to one.

“I’ll also reveal the right questions to ask so you don’t get tricked into a bad experience,” added Gieselmann.

Following are some of the things viewers will learn from the new HK Construction Service Video:

• How to screen prospective contractors quickly before even talking to them so you can save time in your search.

• How to meet with a contractor without wasting time asking all the wrong questions so you can find the best one for you quicker.

• How to avoid becoming a victim of these 5 common contractor scams so you can rest assured that your project goes smoothly.

“You’ll find this service video necessary, because it will save you time and money, helps you avoid unnecessary hassle and needless aggravation, and ensure you get your home remodeling project done right, on time, and for a fair price,” noted Gieselmann.

The new service video covers in detail the following topics:

• How to Screen Prospective Contractors Quickly

• Meeting with Contractors and Getting Quotes

• Avoid Becoming a Victim of these 5 Common Contractor Scams

“We hope you’ll find the video presentation to be informative and helpful,” said a confident Gieselmann, who has been running his company, HK Construction since the early 1990s. With nearly 1,000 successfully completed home remodeling projects under his belt he has happy clients all over San Diego County. It has also achieved an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau Great reviews on Yelp, Yellow Pages, Angie’s List and more.

