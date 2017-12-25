Loyalty programs are one by the dozen in the exploding food and beverage industry in the country. However, it is hard to identify the best value-add products that are not complicated. When participating in a loyalty program, the first criteria are always how easy is it to use and apply. Most of these programs come with their own cards or coupons or extra apps on your phone.

Indian Food Freak (IFF) in Partnership with Trilyo launched The BigF Privileged Club first-of-a-kind Facebook Messenger Chatbot based Digital Loyalty program on Dec 5, 2017, in Delhi/NCR region. The club saw a whopping 1000+ member subscription in just 3 days.

“Our Facebook community members were looking for loyalty privilege and restaurants wanted a base if well-travelled guests who understand and appreciate good food. We have tried to connect them both through this Facebook Messenger-based unique loyalty program where customers don’t have to download any new application, no cards, no sharing of mobile numbers. And it’s super easy to use.” says Pawan Soni, Founder and CEO of Indian Food Freak and a known food writer.

Apart from offering exclusive deals that starts from 20% discount and goes up to 50% discounts across its partner restaurants, the BigF bot uses AI to understand customers buying behavior “The bot talks just the way we talk to each other, understands natural language, recommends restaurants based on taste and preferences and even cracks a joke when you are feeling depressed.” laughs Gaurav Gambhir, CTO of Trilyo.

BigF Privileged Club currently has over 100 partner restaurants in Delhi/NCR including the notable restaurants like The Hyatt Regency, The Leela, Crowne Plaza, Unplugged Courtyard, Cafe Delhi Heights and even Chaayos among others. Customers can avail exclusive deals and up to 50% discounts at these partner restaurants on their visit by registering for a membership of only Rs.999. However, to celebrate the launch, IFF and Trilyo are running a special offer and reduce the membership further. Details can be found on BigF Club Facebook Page.

Gurgaon chapter of Indian food freak hosts one of the biggest local food awards named “The Big F Awards”. They have just concluded the 4th season of the awards at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon in a spectacular event witnessed by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Chef Amrita Raichand, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Rocky Singh (Highway on my Plate fame) and many other renowned names of the industry. These are true awards that reflect choice of consumers from home Chef to best restaurateur and awards each cuisine too.

The Loyalty program is an extension to the awards and the community to be able to deliver more and better.