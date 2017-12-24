MAHESHWARA by Raheja Developers
In your Account, Life is complete in Gurgoan MAHESHWARA
MAHESHWARA by Raheja Developers is an excellent project located at a beautifully located at Sohna Road, Gurgaon. To give tranquil and fresh life, Raheja has designed this township in a beautiful view of Aravalli Hills.
Enthrallingly, it has intended for buyers to give an excellent connectivity with NH-8, the IGI Airport and the Golf Course Road. While staying in Aranya city one will avail Self-Contained, Wireless, first future ready Green City in your 2BHK and 3BHK gorgeous apartments and penthouses. Enjoy dwelling in this project since it is well connected to all the major part of Gurgoan NCR.
Raheja MAHESHWARA Project Highlights
Total Area of 9.23 Acres
Planned rooftop solar power generation for entire city
180 Degree view of Aravalli
Natural Sulphur Springs
It is a part of a 165 acres integrated township Aranya city
Certified GOLD rated City by the ministry of environment and forest
Infrastructure by Larsen and Toubro
Construction by Arabtec, makers of Burj-Khalifa
Recycled water for flushing and landscaping/zero discharge
Integrated city management system
Electric golf carts for internal transportation
1700 Acre of DMIC Industrial Township
Smart house management systems
Over 10000 trees and maximum green area left for landscape
U-shaped almost 3 acres of central garden with broad walkways and bordering paths of cycling
Raheja Maheshwara Location Highlights
Located at Sohna, South of Gurgaon
4 kms from KMP Corridor
12 kms from residential sectors of Gurgaon
20 minutes drive from Gurgaon
14 kms from Golf Course Extension Road
13 kms from Southern Periphery Road
Located near Delhi – Mumbai dedicated freight corridor and upcoming Sports City
The upcoming KMP Expressway is located very close to the site
Existing markets, medical centers, schools, bus stands, petrol pumps, commercial streets within walking distance
Located on intersection of 60-meter wide sector road and 24-meter main road
15 minutes from Golf Course Extension Road area of Gurgaon
Adjacent to IMT-Sohna and 1700 acres HSIIDC
ADDRESS
Sohna,
Sector-14
AREA RANGE
1099 sq.ft – 2995 sq.ft
POSSESSION
31st August, 2020
PRICE RANGE
34.89 Lac – 95.09 Lac
UNITS FOR SALE
62
SAMPLE FLAT
No
Special Features
Swimming pool
British Architecture
Every Apartment has amazing hill view
Solar water heating and outdoor solar lighting
Dedicated Drop Off
Wide Lift lobby
Spacious Apartment layouts
Lush green manicured park.
Amenities
Library
Lift
Medical Facility
Party Hall
Pre-School
Restaurant
Badminton
Basketball
Kids Play Area
Spa
Steam
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Safety
24*7 Security
CCTV Surveillance
Emergency alarm
Fire Fighting Systems
Services
High Speed Elevators
Power Backup
Sewage Treatment Plant
Solar Water Heater
Treated Water Supply
