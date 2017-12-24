MAHESHWARA by Raheja Developers

MAHESHWARA by Raheja Developers is an excellent project located at a beautifully located at Sohna Road, Gurgaon. To give tranquil and fresh life, Raheja has designed this township in a beautiful view of Aravalli Hills.

Enthrallingly, it has intended for buyers to give an excellent connectivity with NH-8, the IGI Airport and the Golf Course Road. While staying in Aranya city one will avail Self-Contained, Wireless, first future ready Green City in your 2BHK and 3BHK gorgeous apartments and penthouses. Enjoy dwelling in this project since it is well connected to all the major part of Gurgoan NCR.

Raheja MAHESHWARA Project Highlights

Total Area of 9.23 Acres

Planned rooftop solar power generation for entire city

180 Degree view of Aravalli

Natural Sulphur Springs

It is a part of a 165 acres integrated township Aranya city

Certified GOLD rated City by the ministry of environment and forest

Infrastructure by Larsen and Toubro

Construction by Arabtec, makers of Burj-Khalifa

Recycled water for flushing and landscaping/zero discharge

Integrated city management system

Electric golf carts for internal transportation

1700 Acre of DMIC Industrial Township

Smart house management systems

Over 10000 trees and maximum green area left for landscape

U-shaped almost 3 acres of central garden with broad walkways and bordering paths of cycling

Raheja Maheshwara Location Highlights

Located at Sohna, South of Gurgaon

4 kms from KMP Corridor

12 kms from residential sectors of Gurgaon

20 minutes drive from Gurgaon

14 kms from Golf Course Extension Road

13 kms from Southern Periphery Road

Located near Delhi – Mumbai dedicated freight corridor and upcoming Sports City

The upcoming KMP Expressway is located very close to the site

Existing markets, medical centers, schools, bus stands, petrol pumps, commercial streets within walking distance

Located on intersection of 60-meter wide sector road and 24-meter main road

15 minutes from Golf Course Extension Road area of Gurgaon

Adjacent to IMT-Sohna and 1700 acres HSIIDC

ADDRESS

Sohna,

Sector-14

AREA RANGE

1099 sq.ft – 2995 sq.ft

POSSESSION

31st August, 2020

PRICE RANGE

34.89 Lac – 95.09 Lac

UNITS FOR SALE

62

SAMPLE FLAT

No

Special Features

Swimming pool

British Architecture

Every Apartment has amazing hill view

Solar water heating and outdoor solar lighting

Dedicated Drop Off

Wide Lift lobby

Spacious Apartment layouts

Lush green manicured park.

Amenities

Library

Lift

Medical Facility

Party Hall

Pre-School

Restaurant

Badminton

Basketball

Kids Play Area

Spa

Steam

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Safety

24*7 Security

CCTV Surveillance

Emergency alarm

Fire Fighting Systems

Services

High Speed Elevators

Power Backup

Sewage Treatment Plant

Solar Water Heater

Treated Water Supply