Sleek and stylish and designed to fit like a artfully-crafted dream on the wrist of the woman of style, the dressy and elegant Silhouette EM0253-03A makes a subtle statement of distinguished style.

Framed by a stunningly distinctive rose gold toned stainless steel case and powered by the Eco-Drive E031 movement, this watch is nicely set off by a classically elegant minimalist white dial and a caramel calf leather strap with a jewellery clasp.

Specifications and features:

EM0253-03A – Ladies

Caliber no: E031

Case Material: Stainless Steel with Rose Gold Plating

Strap Material: Calf Leather

Case Size: 34 mm

Water Resistant: W/R

Glass: Crystal Glass

Clasp Type: Jewellery Clasp with push button

Movement: Eco-Drive

Power Reserve: 6 months

Other Features: Insufficient charge warning function

Overcharge Prevention Function

About CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our propriety light-powered technology Eco-Drive and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.