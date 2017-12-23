Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 23, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new worldwide distribution agreement with CviLux.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked and congratulated his team on their efforts in finalizing the new global franchise agreement.

Founded in 1990, CviLux is dedicated to manufacturing and selling connectors, flat flexible cables, and wire harnesses. Their products are mainly for the consumer electronics, computers, communication and electro-optical industries. CviLux is headquartered in Tamsui, Taipei and operates 7 manufacturing plants.

CviLux’s broad line connectors, flat, flexible cables, and cable assemblies will further expand and complement the robust portfolio of products and solutions available through Future Electronics.

Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, Future Electronics is known for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from CviLux, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###