Recently trailer and music launch of Jaane kyon de yaaron was conducted. Written by Ajit Rafpal and Akshay Anandd. And directed by Akshay Anandd, the movie is set to release PAN India.

Present Writer & Director Akshay Anandd, Actor Sangram , singer Tochi Raina and Kabir Bedi and the entire cast and crew of the movie.