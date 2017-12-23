Medical Lifting Sling Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

MEDICAL LIFTING SLING MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market is expected to grow with a CAGR 12% during 2016-2021. Global Medical Lifting Sling Market is segmented on the basis of product, material, type, end user and geography. The pivotal factors for the modest growth of Global Medical Lifting Sling Market includes the rising amputees, aged and disabled populations across the globe. The rising life style oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Cancer, Bariatric and Obesity are driving the market. Wide range of products and adoption from end users are boosting the medical slings market. Significant development and progress in research and development and innovation in medical slings are driving the market.

Other Key factors that are driving the global Medical Lifting Sling Market includes technological advancement and innovation, easy availability of resources & supplies and favorable government policies. Innovation, partnership and product launch are the key strategy adopted by key players of Global Medical Lifting Sling Market. Exploration through R&D is expected to create huge demand for Medical Lifting Sling Market. Medical lifting slings are widely adopted in hospitals, homecare, research institutes, clinics and other healthcare institutes. Medical lifting slings such as transfer slings, toileting lifting slings and standing slings are recognized by health care professionals for providing exceptional fit and durability. There are variety of medical slings available in the market that are designed to fulfil specific requirement of the client for example transfer sling styles and sizes are accommodate virtually any ceiling or floor lift, positioning, and transfer requirement.

Customization services are expected to boost the global medical lifting sling market. However, high cost of medical lifting slings and strict medical device regulations are concern for the global medical lifting sling market. Global Lifting Slings are made up of good quality of material such as nylon, canvas and mesh which are designed specifically according to the need of the patient. There are various medical slings such as transfer slings, hammock slings, universal slings and bariatric slings are manufactured from durable nylon mesh, polyester fabrics, and quilted padding to provide effective support, comfort, and safety to patient. All the medical lifting slings contain no metal parts or other stuff that may irritate the patient.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to huge adoption of Global Medical Lifting Sling products and huge adoption of medical slings by end users such as hospitals and home healthcare. North America has the highest rate of healthcare spending followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Global Medical Lifting Sling Market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policies made APAC region an emerging economy with significant opportunity for stakeholders. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights:

The key players of Global Medical Lifting Sling Market includes: Acurata Gmbh, Antano Group Srl, Arjohuntleigh Inc, Benmor Medical, Biodex, Cortland Inc, Ergolet, Etac Ab, Ge Healthcare, Guldmann Inc., Handicare As, Handimove, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Human Care Group, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Johnson & Johnson, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Meyra Gmbh, Mmo Medical, Osprey Sling, Prism Medical Ltd., Sidhil, Silvalea Ltd., Skytron, Spectra Care Group, Winncare Group, XXL Rehab. Innovation, Mergers & Acquisition, Research & Development, Partnership and Product launch are the key strategies of Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Companies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market is segmented on the basis of product, type, material, end user and region. Global Medical Lifting Sling Market by product and end user segment has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The Global Medical Lifting Sling Market by product such as bariatric slings, toileting slings, standing slings, hammock slings, seating slings and universal slings are widely adopted across the globe. Global Medical Lifting Sling Market by end users includes hospitals, clinics, homecare facilities and so on which are widely adopted across the globe.

