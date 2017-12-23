M Hardware offers Commercial purpose door lock – Panic Device

M Hardware, a specialized Door Hardware manufacture in South Korea. We have continuously kept on developing and with “customer comes first” as our company philosophy we have been developing diverse products to enter domestic and foreign markets since 2009

We will keep on doing our best to become a closer and reliable company through constant development of technology and opening ears to customers.

Panic Device

5100 VR Device

• Panic V/R Device, for door 36*84”

• Conforms to ANSI STD A156.3 Conforms to ANSI STD

• A156.3 Grade 1

• Buy panic devices door lock to secure your commercial place.

Specification

• FOR DOORS – 1 3/4” thick standard. Also usable on 1 3/8” to 2” thick doors (specify when other than 1 3/4′ thick), Door widths Iron 30” ~48”

• STILE – 3 1/2” minimum stile

• MOUNTING – Furnished standard with wood & machine screws and SNB’s

• COVERS – Zinc or stainless steel

• CHASSIS – Steel or stainless steel

• RAIL ASSEMBLY – Steel or stainless steel

• END CAP – Steel or stainless steel

• HAND – Non Handed, Trim reversible

• LATCH BOLT – Stainless steel 3/4” threw

• CYLINDER – Brass, rim-type, 5-pin, 2 keys

• STRIKE – 5/8” stop plus shim for 1/2” stop

• DOGGING FEATURE Allen-Key. (Not permitted on Fire Rated model).

• MULLION – Removable Mullion & Fire Exit Mullion.

• U.L LISTED – For ‘Panic Hardware” and Fire Rated model 3 hour for use on doors up to 38” x86”.

• ANSI STANDARD – ANSI 156.3 – the 5000 series is built to conform to this standard.

• FINISH – Painted: Aluminum, Bronze, Duronodic Plated: Highly polished brass or chrome, Solid stainless steel: Highly polished or satin.

Want to buy digital security lock system? Contact M Hardware to secure your residential and commercial space.