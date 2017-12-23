Indian Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment Market, 2015-2022

MARKET INSIGHTS

The Indian Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment Market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 20.5% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are increase in the geriatric population of the India, urbanization and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the country. Additionally, rising obesity levels, innovation and development of new product for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and growing trend of the wearable devices and POC solution are also some of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the Indian diabetes market.

India has huge potential for the growth of the Indian diabetes market. Diabetes is an expensive and rapidly growing health problem all over the world. In 2015, it is estimated that the approximately 370 million across the globe have diabetes, out of which more than 90% of the population have Type-II diabetes. India has the second largest number of diabetic’s population in the world. In 2015, about 60 million people India is suffering from diabetes. Moreover, 75 million people are in the risk to develop diabetes. These are the major factors that are attracting multinational companies to invest in India. Therefore increasing investment by the key players in the India are driving the growth of the diabetes market.

Increasing geriatric population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the diabetes market in India. In the year 2015, population aging 65 year or older is estimated to account for about 6% of the total population of the India i.e. 78 million, it is further estimated to reach 8.8% by the year 2030. Population aging 65 or older are more prone to diabetes. Therefore increasing geriatric population in India is estimated to motivate the growth of the Indian Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment Market.

However, there are certain factors that are affecting the growth of the diabetes market in India. Lack of awareness among people, high cost and recurring cost of treatment, lack of availability of insulin pumps and CGMS devices are some of the major constraints that are hindering the growth of the diabetes market in the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Key players of the Indian diabetes market are AstraZeneca Pharma India ltd, Eli Lily and company India ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin pharmaceuticals ltd, Merck & co, Micro labs Ltd, MSD pharmaceuticals, Novartis India, Novo Nordisk India, Pfizer India, Sanofi Aventis, Sun Pharmaceuticals, USV India.

