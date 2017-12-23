This report studies Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Hunter Industries

Toro Company

Skydrop

Scotts Miracle-Gro

GreenIQ LTD

Galcon

Rachio, Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc

Weathermatic

Calsense

Orbit Irrigation Products

KGControls LLC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plug-in Controllers

Standalone Controllers

Smart Home Controllers

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market 2017

1 Industry Overview of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.1.1 Definition of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.1.2 Specifications of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.2 Classification of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.2.1 Plug-in Controllers

1.2.2 Standalone Controllers

1.2.3 Smart Home Controllers

1.3 Applications of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Smart Water Supply Controller

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Smart Water Supply Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Smart Water Supply Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Smart Water Supply Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Smart Water Supply Controller Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Water Supply Controller Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Water Supply Controller Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Smart Water Supply Controller Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Smart Water Supply Controller Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Smart Water Supply Controller Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Smart Water Supply Controller Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Plug-in Controllers of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Standalone Controllers of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Smart Home Controllers of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Smart Water Supply Controller Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Smart Water Supply Controller Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Residential of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Industrial of Smart Water Supply Controller Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

8.1 Hunter Industries

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Hunter Industries 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Hunter Industries 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Toro Company

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Toro Company 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Toro Company 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Skydrop

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Skydrop 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Skydrop 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 GreenIQ LTD

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 GreenIQ LTD 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 GreenIQ LTD 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Galcon

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Galcon 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Galcon 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Rachio, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Rachio, Inc. 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Rachio, Inc. 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Rain Bird Corporation

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Rain Bird Corporation 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Rain Bird Corporation 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Weathermatic

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Weathermatic 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Weathermatic 2016 Smart Water Supply Controller Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Calsense

8.12 Orbit Irrigation Products

8.13 KGControls LLC

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller Market

9.1 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Smart Water Supply Controller Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Forecast

9.3 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Trend (Application)

10 Smart Water Supply Controller Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Smart Water Supply Controller Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Smart Water Supply Controller International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Smart Water Supply Controller by Region

10.4 Smart Water Supply Controller Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Smart Water Supply Controller

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

