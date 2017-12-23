Global Endoscopy Devices Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Endoscopy Devices Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

This market research report on Global Endoscopy Devices Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Endoscopy Devices market by products, application and geography.

GLOBAL ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET INSIGHTS:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2016-2021, owing to rising prevalence of diseases requiring endoscopy for diagnosis and technological advancements in healthcare sector Increasing expenditure on healthcare and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing government funding in improving healthcare facilities and hospitals is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

Currently North America leads the market due to favorable regulatory scenario, better patient awareness and quality healthcare system and infrastructures. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness.

Competitive Insights:

Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH are some of the key players in the global endoscopy devices market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market is segmented on the basis of products, applications and geography. The market segmentation includes endoscopes (rigid, flexible and capsule endoscopes), visualizing systems (cameras, processors, converters, light sources, carts, transmitters and receivers, carts among others), electronic and mechanical endoscopic equipments and accessories. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, otoscopy, laryngoscopy and others (neuroendoscopy, thoracoscopy, and rhinoscopy). The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The Report Includes Following Segments:

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Research And Analysis, By Product 2015-2021,($ Millions)

1.1. Endoscopes

1.1.1. Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

1.1.2. Global Flexible Endoscopes Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

1.1.3. Global Capsule Endoscopes Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

1.2. Global Visualization Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

1.3. Global Other Endoscopy Instruments Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

1.4. Global Accessories Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Research And Analysis, By Applications 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.1. Global Laparoscopy Market Research And Analysis,

2.2. Global Gastrointestinal (Gi) Endoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.3. Global Arthroscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.4. Global Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.5. Global Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy) Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.6. Global Bronchoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.7. Global Mediastinoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.8. Global Otoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.9. Global Laryngoscopy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

2.10. Global Other Applications Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Historical data

Current Market trends

Regulations

Market Determinant

Parent Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiling

Revenue forecasts

