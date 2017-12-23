New York, New York (webnewswire) December 21, 2017 – Conveniently located in the New York Metropolitan area, Global Arts and Antiques, the leading Russian antique dealers in New York has been featuring unique and authentic antique works by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert since 2006. From a beautiful antique Russian Faberge silver enamel cup to enamel footed bowl, they have everything in the store that soothes the search of any avid antique collector.

When asked about their service, “At Global Arts and Antiques, we follow honorable and ethical trade practices that safeguard the interests of those who buy, sell or collect antiques and works of art. We have been recognized as the leader in rare and important antiques, fine art and jewelry,” replied the spokesperson of Global Arts and Antiques.

The one aspect of Russian antiques that separate it from the rest of the world is that they use more color than anywhere. It comes in brilliant green, brilliant red, brilliant blue, brilliant purple, opaque white and more.

When talked about their antique art collections, “We are pleased to offer an exceptional selection of Russian Works of Art that includes antique works by Faberge/Feodor Ruckert, Russian Silver & Enamel, Russian Enamel Pictorial and more. We have been collecting these antique works for over 26 years,” stated the spokesperson for the interview.

Global Arts and Antiques is the longtime collector of Russian arts and antiques for inventory and selling. They also feature a wide assortment of Russian pictorials and involve themselves in working with Russian enamels, eventually expanding the business to include all types of Russian decorative arts.

The spokesperson also added, “We are one of the most reputable and reliable antique dealers and collectors in excellent Russian works of art. Our inventory contains authentic, antique 19th-century items including works by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert. We do not deal with any types of reproductions. Our products come with a lifetime guarantee of authenticity.”

“All of our Russian antiques for sale can be viewed personally by appointment only,” added the spokesperson lastly.

About Global Arts and Antiques:

Global Arts and Antiques, the most reputable antique dealers in New York have been featuring fine Russian works of art since 2006. Visit https://russiansilverantiques.com/ for more information.

