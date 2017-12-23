Deliver the best options to monitor driver state while traveling that is very complicated. Dinalog developed high reliable Driver Status Monitor system to face that kind of problems. Dinalog Inc. one of the leading Advanced Driver Assist Systems manufacturer in Korea since 2013, offers best driveway monitor system to detect drowsiness, fatigue and other distraction of drivers.

In a study it show that generally the driver is exhausted after 1 hour of driving. In the afternoon initial hours, once eating lunch and at midnight, driver fatigue and drowsiness is much more than other times. In addition, consumption alcohol, drug obsession, and using hypnotic drugs can lead to loss of consciousness.

In order to provide best solution to monitor the driver state Dinalog Inc. one of the leading manufacturer in Korea, offers drowsy driver alert systems and driver fatigue detection system.

Driver eyes monitoring system offered by Dinalog are

• Vuemate DL330A

• Vuemate DL220A

• Ecosens – Smart Echo charger

Dinalog use a potential techniques for identifying tiredness based on driver’s present state, driver performance and uses also for driver face monitoring, particularly driver’s eye state monitoring to sense drowsiness.

Vuemate – a newly launched a sophisticated driver drowsiness detection system first time in Korea. Driver fatigue detection system is built with high performance camera, SOC – system on chip and image processor which perceptively detect a driver’s state like tiredness, carelessness in keeping eyes forward, and face gesture by monitoring the driver’s face, eyes in real-time while driving. It automatically alerts the driver to the risk of each state by both the indication LEDs and countless driver fatigue warning alarms from a built-in loudspeaker.

Features of driver fatigue detection system

• Intelligent image monitoring and smart recognition system

• Major warning by both the indication LEDs and the speaker sounds

• Support of various USB equipment

• Micro USB connector

• Interoperability with peripheral devices, such as guides and car DVRs, etc.

• Attached with an external GSP

• Detection and warning of drowsiness, face departure while driving

• Infrared LEDs accessible at night and in tunnels

• Elimination of uneven reflection by sunlight

• Mute and volume control mode

• Recognition/distinction of glasses and sunglasses

• Gesture recognition function