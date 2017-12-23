Pharmasynth is one company that has started its operations in the year 1984 and within no time has reached to the top place not only for their drug manufacturing productivity but also their service orientation towards the ailing community of the nation. The mission of the company is to see that their quality medicines at par with the international standards reach out to every nook and corner in the country to serve the people with different ailments. The company started its manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar that has the best infrastructure and sophisticated machinery to bring out best quality medicines in the form of tablets, ointments, capsules, creams, oral liquids, powders, ear drops and many more made available in different dosage forms. The company also focus on stringent quality tests to bring out contamination free and world class products into the market. The raw materials, consumables and the packaging materials all undergo through quality control measures to manufacture zero defect and cost effective products into the market. The technical team also keep in pace with the changing technologies and undergo regular in-house training to maintain best standards and procedures prevalent in the industry in bringing out international quality medicines into the market.

Pharmasynth offer their products in patriotic range, hospital range and ethical range making high quality medicines available at affordable prices. The company also involve in the research and development of new molecules and formulations to keep up with the changing times and technology in the pharmaceutical industry. With two world class manufacturing units the company also offer services as pharma contract manufacturer to many reputed pharma companies in the industry who can utilise their production capacity to manufacture their own drugs. As a third party manufacturer, Pharmasynth offer best support and service to the clients in manufacturing their products using their units so that the clients can cut down costs on infrastructure and focus on their core business of research and development and marketing of their products on both national and international platforms. The company also offer PCD franchise for other companies to promote their products in an effective manner.

Pharmasynth with its mission to serve the community beyond manufacturing is also an active participant in many social and patriotic activities. The company has won many national and international awards for their services towards the society and commitment in offering world class products to the ailing humanity of the nation.

