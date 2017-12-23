Global Anti-Aging Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Anti-Aging Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

This market research report on Global Anti-Aging Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Anti Aging market by demography, industry, products, services, devices and geography.

MARKET INSIGHTS:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2016-2021, owing to the increase in rapidly aging global population. Increasing per capita income along with rising expenditure on anti aging products and procedures are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in men’s anti aging products and organic anti aging products are also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

Currently North America leads the market due to higher expenditure on anti aging products and sophisticated healthcare infrastructures. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving awareness.

Competitive Insights:

Allergan, Beiersdof, L’Oréal, Chanel, Christian Dior, Clarins USA, Elizabeth Arden, Ella Baché, Estée Lauder, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, Orlane, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robanda International, Shiseido and Unilever Group are some of the major companies profiled in this report.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market is segmented on the basis of demography, industry, products, services and devices. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The report includes following segments:

