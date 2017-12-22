The tenth edition of the World Confluence of Humanity, Power and Spirituality (“Confluence”), organised by Kanoria Foundation and Srei Foundation, promoted a culture of peace and harmony through spirituality, and encouraged distinguished industrialists, business leaders and celebrities from different walks of life to imbibe spirituality in life and at work. The Confluence, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s message delivered on the platform of the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, emphasised the need to promote spirituality, spread the message of peace and harmony, urged individuals to work hard with devotion and encompassed the high spiritual flights of the Vedanta philosophy.

The two-day Confluence at Hotel The Westin Rajarhat, in New Town, Kolkata, saw convergence of ideas and principles to build on the strong and wide sense of spirituality that permeates the personal lives of millions across the globe.

Hundreds of luminaries from across the globe attended the Confluence. Shri. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President, India, Shri. Tathagata Roy, Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, Shri. Keshari Nath Tripathi, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Minister-in-charge, Ministry of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal, H.E. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Former President, Ecuador, H.H. Princess Maria Amor D.D., Founder and President, We Care for Humanity, USA, His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidananda Saraswatiji, Spiritual Head and President, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi Saheb, Chief Imam, All India Imam Organisations, New Delhi and Archbishop Cardinal Telesphore Toppo, Cardinal and Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, Ranchi and many others graced the Confluence along with Dr. H.P. Kanoria, Chairman, Kanoria Foundation, and the four other trustees of Kanoria Foundation – Mr. Hemant Kanoria, Dr. Sanjeev Kanoria, Mr. Sunil Kanoria and Mr. Sujit Kanoria.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. H.P. Kanoria, Chairman, Kanoria Foundation, said: “Spirituality encompasses humanity. It encourages us to work hard with devotion and righteousness for the welfare of humanity. It is essential to work hard selflessly to provide basic needs to the population, which is growing at an accelerated pace.”

“We are manifestations of God’s own image. God is the force within us. Every human being is perfect and divine; our soul is infinite and immortal. All men and women are equal. Let us march ahead with firmness and determination, keeping high the flag of humanity and spirituality to overcome global hunger and global warming, to have harmony and peace. We believe that essence of all religions is cosmic co-operation and co-existence. Today, Gods of all religions ask their children to realise that He is all in one and one in all,” he added.