San Francisco-based private financial group supports global software-as-a-service platform that aims to revolutionize the fragmented events industry.

San Francisco, CA, USA., December 22, 2017 — US Capital Partners Inc. has been engaged by Eventerprise AG (“Eventerprise”) as its exclusive financial adviser for a $5 million Series-A equity raise for the firm. The new capital will act as an extended runway for Eventerprise’s expansion milestones and revenue targets over the next 15 months, coinciding with the launch of its platform in the US, the world’s largest events market.

US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group headquartered in San Francisco. Through its investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements.

Eventerprise CEO and co-founder, Götz Thümecke, said: “Since US Capital Partners operates as an investment platform, we believe they have the necessary insight into the platform model to manage our funding requirements.”

Eventerprise co-founder, Charlie Wright, said: “Using a San Francisco-based financial adviser played a significant role in the valuation of the firm, and should be seen against the backdrop of US dominance in and familiarity with the platform economy. It also follows Eventerprise’s selection out of 300 other startups for a San Francisco-based startup accelerator.”

“We are delighted to be assisting Eventerprise with its financing needs as it prepares to launch its platform in the US,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “The platform revolution has yet to leave its mark on the events industry, and Eventerprise aims to be a market leader in this $565 billion industry. The opportunity to participate in Eventerprise’s $5 million preferred equity raise is now open to eligible investors through our digital investment platform at www.uscgs.com.”

Eventerprise’s Series-A round follows seed funding from several international business leaders and events industry icons, including Dr. Rajen Kilachand, Chairman of diversified multinational conglomerate, the Dodsal Group; Greg Lawless, CEO of Arena Events Group PLC; and Omar Rahman, a well-known events industry expert.

About Eventerprise AG:

Eventerprise is a global events platform that connects transparently rated and reviewed suppliers of event services, products, and venues with potential clients. Digitally optimized business profiles allow event suppliers to promote their unique offerings, key strengths, and valuable client feedback to potential clients who can find, compare, and request quotes across all event categories and geographical locations.

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

To learn more, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call (415) 889-1010.

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Partners Inc

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapitalpartners.net

http://www.uscapitalpartners.net