Unique Medicare leading Korean Cosmetic manufacturing company in South Korea. We pursue the most effectiveness on acne, trouble and hair growth.

Acne care serum applying ALACELL (Acne Treatment Cream)

Uniquemedicare developed new material ALACELL (ALA + Peptide) – an effective in Acne with top-level technology based on ALA

ALA (5-Aminolevulinic acid)

ALA is one of the intermediate Tetrapyrrole biosynthesis in the organism. It has few side effects, environmentally friendly biological (natural metabolism) material. It has an immune strengthening effect, promotes the growth of organisms or inhibits the growth of organisms without resistance occurs.

ALA+Peptide

We have developed an ALA+Peptide new material as the world’s first synthetic technology. We were to complement the disadvantages( Low skin penetration, and toxicity by UV) of ALA that there is excellent effect to such improvement of your skin trouble and we combined ALA with Peptide, which has whitening, wrinkle improvement, UV-blocking, skin regeneration effect, the protective effect of the skin.

ALACELL (ALA+Peptide)

ALACELL which was developed is a new material that can be used to maximize the improvement of acne. It was completed a listing on the ICID and verified the stability of the trouble of excellent skin.

The joint research with GIST and development an acne care serum applying ALA+Peptide through the efficacy experiments with Dong-shin University

Hospital products

• Product: ACN1

• The main component: Methyl Aminolevulinate 13%

• Packing: 1ml x 3syringe/box

As the new Photosensitizer that has 13 percent of Methyl Aminolevulinate for the application of PDT (Photodynamic Therapy), which increases an oleophilic. That makes Skin transmittance and treatment effect to be maximized.

Home-care products

• Product: TX

• The main component: ALACELL

• Packing: 15ml

In parallel with PDT treatment, Acne serum (Home care) applying to a new material (ALA-Peptide) combined ALA (5-Aminolevulnic) and Peptide, which is effective on improving acne.

Are you looking for Korean whitening cream? Contact (ippuu@hanmail.net) Unique Medicare.