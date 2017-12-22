Global Thermal Paper Market Information Report, By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), By Application (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

Thermal Paper is manufactured with specialty coating which enables inkless printing. This coating blackens when exposed to heat, and in turn transfers the image on the paper. The thermal paper has applications across gaming, lottery, retail, e-commerce, packaging & labelling, and others. The market is driven by various factors such as increased importance of labels and barcodes in the packaging of consumer goods. Additionally, growth in packaged food industries, also fuels the growth of the market. The rise in population in many countries, has led to an increase in food & beverage consumption, which ultimately increases the demand of packaging products. Also, the increase in consumer income in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, have led to the growth in demand for good-quality packaged food. However, fluctuating supply and prices of raw materials, may hamper the growth of the market.

Hence, Global Thermal Paper Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4,391.0 million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 4.66%.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global thermal paper market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and ROW. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global thermal paper market by its technology, application, and region.

Global Thermal Paper Market, By Technology

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

Global Thermal Paper Market, By Application

POS

Lottery & Gaming

Labels & Tags

Others

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. The region is regarded as one of the fastest growing regions, in terms of sales from both retail and online stores. With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there has been an inclination towards purchasing from online platforms, especially the international ones such as Amazon. China is the major market in Asia Pacific region, owing to the increasing population and increasing demand for consumer goods.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented as direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The direct thermal segment accounted for the largest market share of 49.37% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,586.1 Million. In direct thermal technology, no ribbon is used in printing. It creates the image directly on the printed material. Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that turns black when it passes under the thermal print head. Thermal transfer technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.43%. Thermal transfer printing uses a heated ribbon to produce durable, long-lasting images on a wide variety of materials. Thermal transfer printers can create highly durable wristbands, asset tags, and certification labels, in addition to common labels, tags, and tickets.

Key Players

The key players of global thermal paper market are Appvion, Inc. (U.S.), Oji Paper (Thailand) Ltd. (Thailand), Koehler Paper Group (Germany), Ricoh Company Ltd (Japan), Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland), Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (Japan), Hansol Paper Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Nakagawa Manufacturing , Inc. (U.S.).

