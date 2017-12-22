Global Telemedicine Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

This market research report on Global Telemedicine Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Telemedicine market by applications, components, mode of delivery and geography.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2016-2021, owing to technological advancements in telecommunication sector and need for cost effective healthcare solutions. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and need for remote patient monitoring options are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing patient demands for telemedicine are also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, lack of skilled workforce and high costs and complexity of infrastructure are some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to popularity of homecare patient settings and technological advancements in healthcare infrastructures. Furthermore, rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of Telemedicine in this region. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing government spending, healthcare expenditures, rising disposable incomes and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the global Telemedicine market profiled in this report include Advanced Icu Care, Amd Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well, Careclix, Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Doctor On Demand, Ergotron, Insta Md, Maestros Telemedicine, MDLive, Medisoft Telemedicine Pvt. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Reach Health, SnapMD Telemedicine Technology, Spruce, Teladoc, Televital, USARAD, Utila and Vitaphone E-Health Solutions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by type, applications, components, mode of delivery, end users and geography. The market segmentation on the basis of components include software, hardware and services. Segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, the report covers on premise model, cloud based model and web hosted model of delivery. The market segmented on the basis of applications include teleconsultations (teleradiology, telecardiology, telepathology, teledermatology and others).The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The Report Includes Following Segments:

Global Telemedicine Market Research And Analysis, By Components, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.1. Global Software Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.1.1. Global Standalone Software Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.1.2. Global Integrated Software Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.2. Global Hardware Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.2.1. Global Monitors Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.2.2. Global Telemedicine Kits Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3. Global Services Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3.1. Global Remote Monitoring Services Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3.2. Global Real Time Interaction Services Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3.3. Global Store And Forward Services Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

Global Telemedicine Market Research And Analysis, By Application, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1. Global Teleconsultation Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1.1. Global Teleradiology Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1.2. Global Telecardiology Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1.3. Global Telepathology Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1.4. Global Teledermatology Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.1.5. Global Others Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.2. Global Tele-Education Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3. Global Teletraining Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4. Global Telesurgery Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.5. Global Telecare Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

Global Telemedicine Market Research And Analysis, By Mode Of Delivery, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

3.1. Global On Premise Model Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

3.2. Global Cloud Based Model Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

3.3. Global Web Hosted Model Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

