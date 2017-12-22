“The adoption of technology among the players operating in the health insurance industry is trending in the industry, says RNCOS”

The application of digitalization and the emergence of Internet of things (IoT) have evolved significantly in the health insurance industry in the country in past decade). The industry players are now assigning chat bots to better manage the operations while bringing in the revolutionary changes. Health insurance is the fastest growing sector with the CAGR of around 17% during the period 2011-12 to 2015-16 as per RNCOS analysis.

Highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “Leveraging digital distributional channels is likely to enhance the customer experience and propel the growth of insurance sector in India. With rising medical cost, health insurance has become a necessity of the era than a business proposition”.

The insurance industry in the country is witnessing various initiatives undertaken by government in the country. For instance, the government has liberalized the foreign direct investment rules for the insurance sector by allowing overseas companies to own up to 49% of domestic insurers with the mandatory approval of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). Furthermore service tax on single premium annuity policies has been reduced from 3.5% to 1.4% of the premium paid in certain cases.

However, the industry is facing a major roadblock in way of growth due to inability to understand the basic concept of health insurance. Although the awareness level has grown over the decade but the momentum to popularize the health industry remains slow. Further, affordability of health insurance premium, inadequate healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness are the challenges pertaining in the Indian health insurance industry.

