According to a new report Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, published by KBV research, the Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market size is expected to reach $ 2,387 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The accessories market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The surgical drainage systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2017 – 2023).

The General Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Orthopaedic Surgery market would attain market value of $489.3 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage for Hospitals Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Hospitals Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Country in 2016. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Cardinal Health, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Convatec Inc.,Romsons, Redax,Ethicon, and Endo-Surgery, Inc..

Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Segmentation

By Product

Accessories

Surgical Drainage Systems

Open Surgical Drainage Systems

Closed Surgical Drainage Systems

By Application

General Surgery

Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

By Type

Passive Drains

Active Drains

By Geography

North America Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

US Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Canada Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Mexico Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Rest of North America Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Germany Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

UK Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

France Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Russia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Spain Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Italy Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Asia Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

China Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Japan Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

India Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

South Korea Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Singapore Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Malaysia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

LAMEA Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Brazil Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Argentina Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

UAE Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Saudi Arabia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

South Africa Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Nigeria Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Rest of LAMEA Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Companies Profiled

Stryker Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Cardinal Health

R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Convatec Inc.,

Romsons

Redax,Ethicon

Endo-Surgery, Inc.

