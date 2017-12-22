Sports nutrition forms an important part of improving the performance of sportsperson and athletes. It is a science of supplying targeted nutrition as required to perform a sporting skill consistently. Sports nutrition includes various products in form of powder, bar, drink, etc. These products are usually made using protein-rich ingredients providing energy and improving immunity.

Click Here For Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=263

Development and growth in a number of health clubs, gyms are driving health-consciousness among the common people. Hence, this is expanding the demographic base for sports nutrition, leading to the increasing awareness of nutrition among casual users for an active lifestyle. Manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focused towards the research of new ingredients, especially natural and organic ingredients. Natural sweeteners are also being used on a large scale to produce various sports nutrition products. Increasing consumption of processed foods that include very low nutrient value is also driving the use of sports nutrition products in order to meet the nutrition requirement.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global sports nutrition market is expected to experience steady growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 11,915.6 million revenues by the end of 2022. Manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing on producing a product that can offer required nutrition during weight management and mass building meeting the consumer needs for general fitness.

Powder Sports Nutrition Products to Gain Popularity

Sports nutrition product in form of powder is expected to be among the top-selling products in global sports nutrition market during 2017-2022. Sales of powder sports nutrition product is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 7,800 million revenues by the end of 2022.

Weight Management- Most Adapted Approach towards Healthy Lifestyle

Among all the other function including strength & mass building and athletic activities, weight management is expected to emerge as the most preferred approach towards active and healthy lifestyle. Hence, in order to balance the nutrition level, sports nutrition products will be used during weight management. The weight management is also estimated to account for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Institutional Sales to Witness Maximum Revenue Share

Gaining nearly one-fourth of the revenue share in sports nutrition, institutional sales is expected to emerge as the most lucrative distribution channel. Towards the end of 2022, the institutional sales are projected to reach nearly US$ 2,700 million revenue. Meanwhile, online stores are also expected to experience robust growth between 2017 and 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/263/sports-nutrition-market

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global sports nutrition market through 2022, which include Glanbia Plc., Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Vitaco Health Limited, Amway Corporation, ABH Pharma Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Ltd., Makers Nutrition Llc, Shaklee Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Vitacost.com Inc., and USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Check Discount @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=263

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/