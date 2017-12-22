Market Highlights:

As a part of industry 4.0, the focus is majorly shifting towards automation of everything, or in simple terms can be stated as Internet of Everything. The major part of this connected space is tend to occupy by the connected homes and smart homes. These smart homes will become so independent and intelligent and will begin to talk to talk to a person living in these homes. That intelligence of conversation requires a smart speaker, a wireless speaker, accepting the voice commands, which is installed with a virtual digital assistant, that takes up the user request or commands, processes them and converse through the speaker.

The market of smart speakers is very much expected to boom in the upcoming years, as there is a huge shift in digitizing the homes. These smart speakers are wirelessly connected over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Zigbee and can be connected with any of your smart devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. Imagine, a speaker waking you up by playing a soothing song in the morning, updating you with the latest news or even take calls. The trend of smart work, instead of hard work is making its way in the minds of people across the world, and this trend is helping the market of smart speakers rise up. Amazon’s Echo, is one of the smart speaker that is integrated with amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, taking up a little space in home and making the life of a consumer easier. The advancement in wireless technology is another factor that drive the growth of this market.

Major Key Players

The key players of global smart speakers market report include Beats Electronics (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Limited (Korea), Harman (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (U.S.), Avnera Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan) , D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan) and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Smart Speakers Market has been valued at USD 9 billion by the end of forecast period with 36% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

December, 2017, Amazon brings its Echo smart speakers and music unlimited service to 28 new countries. Amazon is mostly contributing to push its media services worldwide after it expands its Alexa smart speakers and its standalone music unlimited service to an additional 28 countries. The initial market for Echo included the U.S, the U.K, India and Japan.

December, 2017, Qualcomm snapdragon for smart speakers. It’s Qualcomm’s Voice Interaction Reference Design, a smart speaker running on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Qualcomm has included its voice UI technology system, Aqstic, The Snapdragon 845 has improved always-on keyword detection over previous models:

August, 2017, Google announced working with partners to bring Google Assistant to more speakers. Instead of limiting its voice-activated personal assistant, Google is leveraging third-party manufacturers to help push the Google Assistant platform further into our homes. One of the companies named in that original announcement is Mobvoi and its TicHome Mini speaker.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the smart speaker market includes the regions like North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. As most of the smart speaker manufacturers are present in the U.S., the market for smart speakers is dominated by the North America. There are certain factors like increased usage of internet and with advanced smartphones. The country like U.S. and Canada are shifting to transform their homes into smart homes, providing the endless possibilities for the enterprises to capture the market. Digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant have already made their way to many of the homes in the North America.

Europe follows the North America in the race to adopt smart home concept and most of the countries have already begun to transform their infrastructure. Additionally, amazon has also expanded its market for Alexa in most of the countries of Europe, making it most mature market for smart speaker technology. However, with the presence of largest electronic manufacturing and consumer electronic industry, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace during the period of forecast.