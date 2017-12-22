“The health beverage industry is witnessing a trend in adoption of nutrient enriched beverage replacing sugar and carbonated drinks with other fortified beverages, says RNCOS”

The health beverage industry in India is witnessing a rise of a new trend influenced by the transition from carbonated to healthy beverage. The rising awareness on health is expected to bring in revolutionary change in the beverage industry. Health beverage industry is the emerging sector with the CAGR of around 20% during the period of 2016 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

Highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “Health drinks and juices are the fastest-emerging sub-categories in the beverage market. The health drinks feature health benefit, such as hydration, sourcing vitamins and other nutrients lost during the physical workout etc., which differentiates the health beverage from the others.”

According to RNCOS, the health beverage industry is dominated by energy drinks segment. The growing demand of energy drinks is expected to continue the domination over other sub segments. The wide consumption by adolescents owing to the product claims that improves performance, endurance and alertness is driving the health beverage industry segment in the country.

The health beverages sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector owing to saturation of market by carbonated drinks. The changing industrial trend and decreasing consumption of carbonated drinks has given rise to the new demand of health beverages. At present, country witness wide penetration of energy drinks whereas demand of fortified juices is expected to increase with evolving dietary habits.

The increasing health consciousness amongst Indian populace is acting as a strongest pull toward the health beverages industry. Rising knowledge about wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages has increased the number of consumers accepting such beverages.

