This market research report on Global Ophthalmic Devices Market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of Ophthalmic Devices market by products and geography.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2016-2021, owing to rising prevalence of eye diseases and technological advancements in diagnostics. Rapidly ageing population and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, need for sophisticated healthcare facilities and hospitals is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Currently North America leads the market due to, better patient awareness and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to rising healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness.

Competitive Insights

Alcon, Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Haag-Streit AG, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nidek Co., Hoya Corporation, Novartis and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are some of the key players in the global Ophthalmic devices market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of products includes ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices (Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Fundus Cameras, Ophthalmoscopes, Retinoscopes, Wavefront Aberrometers, Corneal Topographers, Autorefractors/Phoropters, Keratometers, Specular Microscopes, Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers, Tonometers, Slit Lamps), ophthalmic surgical devices (Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) and vision care devices. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

