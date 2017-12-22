In the present times, there is an increased emphasis in the hospitals on controlling costs, to increase the overall efficiency of the operating rooms and offer world class infrastructure in the operating rooms. All these factors are boosting the adoption of operating room management and consequently the market for operating room management is growing at a steady pace. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of this market are increasing incidences of diseases and a rise in the geriatric population. With the introduction of operating room management, state of the art infrastructure facilities are provided in the operating rooms that enables the doctors and the support staff to perform maximum number of surgeries in a minimum amount of time. This enables more number of surgeries to be performed in a stipulated period of time, thereby increasing the revenues of the hospitals.

The global operating room management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,600 Mn in the year 2022 and display a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the services segment is slated to touch a value of about US$ 2,700 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The services segment is estimated to account for nearly three-fourths of the revenue share of the component segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the anesthesia information management systems segment will reach a value of about US$ 550 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The anesthesia information management systems segment is forecasted to account for more than one-fourth of the total revenue share of the application segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the on-premise segment is slated to reach a value of about US$ 2,300 Mn in 2022. The on-premise segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the on-premise segment.

Transparency Market Research forecasts the United States operating room management market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 13% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the operating room management market like General Electric Company, Nexus AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Omnicell, Inc., Steris PLC, McKesson Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Optum Inc., Cerner Corp. and Getinge AB.

