According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global surgical table market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global surgical table market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and improved healthcare facilities.

In this market, manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables are the segments by technology. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the powered surgical table segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By surgery, general surgical table and specialty surgical table are the two types of surgical tables. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to show significant growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.

By end use, the global surgical table market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms, carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices, and the number of ambulatory surgical centers. Maquet, Steris, Trumpf, Stryker, and Mizuho are among the major suppliers of surgical tables.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global surgical table market by technology, surgery type, end use, material, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Surgical Table Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global surgical table market by technology, surgery type, end use, material, and region, as follows:

By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Manual

• Powered

By Surgery Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• General Surgical Table

• Specialty Surgical Table

By End Use [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Table Top [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

• Composite Surgical Table

• Metal Surgical Table

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

− Australia

• ROW

− Brazil

This 190-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.