Dates: 15-16 March 2018

Location: Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Contact: Charlotte Roden; c.roden@tacook.com; +44 (0)121 200 3810

Event URL: https://goo.gl/mJ7oUP

LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13562765/profile

Twitter: #SAPCCR

Driving Advanced Continuous Monitoring for Improved Visibility and Efficiency

T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the inaugural International SAP Conference on Internal Controls, Compliance and Risk Management, taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 15-16 March 2018.

This is the only European business-centric GRC community event designed for the full SAP ecosystem. Customers, partners, SAP executives, and industry experts will join together for two days to share experience and insights on how to transform internal controls and risk management practices to achieve improved visibility and efficiency.

Event Format

The event will kick off with three simultaneous half-day, pre-conference workshops. You can choose between SAP® GRC Solutions, SAP Solutions and Approach for GDPR or Automated Advanced Continuous Monitoring of your Enterprise. The workshops will give you a unique opportunity to address challenges, discuss them with your peers, and gain valuable guidance from SAP experts.

At the conference itself, enjoy SAP executive keynotes to bring you up-to-speed on the latest updates and hear new customer reference stories from international organizations including Vodafone, BP, innogy SE, United Utilities, Stora Enso and more. There will also be plenty of opportunity for networking, with multiple breaks and an evening reception at the close of day one.

Key Topics to be Covered

• Next Generation Governance, Risk and Compliance

• Redesigning the Control Framework

• Governance, Risk, and Confusion: How to Make it Work Better

• Automated Advanced Continuous Monitoring of your Enterprise

• Vision and Road Map for the SAP GRC Solutions

• SAP Solutions and Approach for GDPR

• The Road to Financial Compliance with SAP GRC Solutions

• Office of the CFO, Finance and GRC Coming Together

• Process and Controls Efficiency

Benefits of Attending

This is a must-attend event if you want to:

1. Organise one-on-one meetings with partners and solution experts to have your specific questions comprehensibly answered

2. Learn about robust approaches to internal controlling, compliance, and risk that can help you thrive in today’s volatile business world

3. Achieve improved visibility and efficiency in your organisation to avoid future roadblocks

4. Make lasting and valuable connections to cement future knowledge

5. Hear how you can reimagine your business processes so they deliver enhanced operations and performance

6. Gain guidance from some of the most knowledgeable experts on SAP® applications, helping you stay ahead of the curve

Visit the official website for more information about the event and to register: https://goo.gl/mJ7oUP

Download the conference brochure here: https://goo.gl/5iNYi4

For all conference updates and interesting, informative content, please join our SAP Internal Controls, Compliance and Risk Management Professionals LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13562765/profile