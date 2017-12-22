“The Report Global Railcar Leasing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Railcar Leasing

Railcar lessors purchase railcars or rolling stock at a competitive price from the rolling stock manufacturers and lease them to public and private railroad players and shippers in various industries, such as chemical and plastics, petroleum refineries, and food and agricultural. This is done at a lease rate for a lease period, which varies from 2-5 years or even 20 years, depending on the types of lease. At the end of the lease, the railcar lessors will maximize the value of the railcar by selling or scrapping at a suitable time.

Technavios analysts forecast the global railcar leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global railcar leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

APAC

Europe

Technavio’s report, Global Railcar Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

American Railcar Industries

Beacon Rail Leasing

CIT

GATX

Touax Rail

VTG

Other prominent vendors

C.K. Industries

Compass Capital

GLNX

Greenbrier Leasing Company

Helm Financial

Infinity Rail

The Andersons

Wells Fargo

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Progress Rail Services

CAI International

The David J. Joseph Company

Chicago Freight Car Leasing Company

The Connell Company

Market driver

Rising global crude oil production

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Declining coal consumption by power sector in US

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing demand for railcar

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by types of railcars

Segmentation of global railcar leasing by types of railcar

Global railcar leasing market by freight cars

Global railcar leasing market by tank cars

Global railcar leasing market by locomotives

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation of global railcar leasing market

Railcar leasing market in North America

Railcar leasing market in APAC

Railcar leasing market in Europe

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Increasing demand for railcar

Rising replacement activities of railcar

Integration of intelligent systems in railcar cars

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

