About Cell Therapy

Cell therapy products, which are derived from stem cells, tissues, and organs grown in laboratories, are injected into patients. The growing number of clinical trials, government and private funding, and increasing number of partnerships between companies are driving the growth of the global cell therapy market. Cell therapy products that are available in the market are based on autologous and allogenic cells. The demand of cell therapy treatment is increasing. This is because cell therapy products can be used for personalized treatment.

Technavios analysts forecast the global cell therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 23.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cell therapy market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Cell Therapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Dendreon

Mesoblast

Vericel

Market driver

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

High cost of clinical trials and cell therapy doses

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Proliferation of strategic alliances and royalty payments

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Overview

Government funding and support

PART 05: Market landscape

Overview

Market size and forecast

PART 06: Pipeline portfolio

Overview

Regulatory framework for cell therapy products

Pipeline analysis

Five forces analysis

PART 07: Segmentation by application

Overview

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Ocular

Cardiovascular

PART 08: Segmentation by end-user

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Regenerative medicine centers

PART 09: Segmentation by geography

Overview

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

