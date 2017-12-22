“The Report Global Cell Therapy Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Cell Therapy
Cell therapy products, which are derived from stem cells, tissues, and organs grown in laboratories, are injected into patients. The growing number of clinical trials, government and private funding, and increasing number of partnerships between companies are driving the growth of the global cell therapy market. Cell therapy products that are available in the market are based on autologous and allogenic cells. The demand of cell therapy treatment is increasing. This is because cell therapy products can be used for personalized treatment.
Technavios analysts forecast the global cell therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 23.27% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cell therapy market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Cell Therapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Market driver
Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High cost of clinical trials and cell therapy doses
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Proliferation of strategic alliances and royalty payments
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Overview
Government funding and support
PART 05: Market landscape
Overview
Market size and forecast
PART 06: Pipeline portfolio
Overview
Regulatory framework for cell therapy products
Pipeline analysis
Five forces analysis
PART 07: Segmentation by application
Overview
Dermatology
Musculoskeletal
Ocular
Cardiovascular
PART 08: Segmentation by end-user
Hospitals and clinics
ASCs
Regenerative medicine centers
PART 09: Segmentation by geography
Overview
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 10: Decision framework
