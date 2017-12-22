Global Human Centric Market Information, by Application (Industrial, Offices/Commercial, Education, Medical, Residential), by Region (America’s, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW) – Forecast 2016-2027

Study Objective of Human Centric Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Human Centric Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Human Centric market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, by region and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Human Centric Market

Market Scenario

Human Centric Lightings are the new concept which has been found helpful in well-being of a person. According to studies, human centric lightning are successfully proven in successful increasing well-being of people and also illuminating the mood of people. Human Centric Market has seen tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years in various applications. Currently, this market has been valued at US $XX million which is expected to grow at US $XX million with the very high CAGR of XX%.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Office/commercial, Education, Medical, Residential among others.

Segmentation by Region: America’s, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the market of Human Centric Lightning with the market share of XX% and has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015. Industrialization is the key driver for this market. This market has also broad role in hospitality and as North America is becoming the most desirable place, this market holds good grip on this market. Europe has emerged as fastest growing market with the market share of XX% and growing with the CAGR of XX%. Asia-Pacific stands as the third biggest market which has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015.

Key players

The key players in the market of human centric lightning are- Philips (Netherland), Osram (Germany), Zumtobel Lighting (Austria), NormaGrup Technology (Spain), Arcluce (Italy), Fagerhult (Swedan), Waldmann Lighting (U.S.), 3F Filippi S.p.A. (Italy), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), CoeLux (Italy) among others.

Industry News

• In June 2016, Osram announced the new product launch of XBO lamps which will be used in the digital cinema projectors.

• In May 2016, St. Augustinus Memory Center in Neuss, Germany is taking help of Osram tunable lightning in trial for patient’s wellbeing.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Human Centric Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

